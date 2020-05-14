Bangladesh reports 11 more deaths, 969 fresh positive cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 11 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 969 fresh positive cases overnight.

“Eleven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 250,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

Nasima said the tally of coronavirus infections has climbed to 16,660 in the same period in the country after 969 new COVID-19 cases were detected.

The health official informed that a total of 6,773 samples were tested at 38 authorised laboratories across the country during the period.

She said the recovery count rose to 3,147 in the last 24 hours after 245 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Among the total infections, 18.52 percent patients have recovered so far, while 1.53 percent died, the heath official said.

Nasima said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.

She said among the 11 deaths, two are in their 70s, five in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in his 40s. Of the fatalities, seven are male and four female.

Of the deaths, five are in Dhaka city and rests are outside the capital city, the health official added.

Nasima said COVID-19 cases were found in 64 districts, meaning that all regions of the country are now risky for the fatal disease.

The health official dubbed Dhaka and Narayanganj COVID-19 as “hotspots” as the maximum number of cases were detected in the two cities.

As of May 11, Dhaka city has been considered as the worst-affected with 59.27 percent of COVID cases, while Dhaka division has remained at the top position with 81.28 percent infected cases out of total coronavirus patients, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).