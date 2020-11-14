Bangladesh reports 19 COVID-19 deaths, 3,46,387 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 19 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,767 fresh cases overnight. The recovery count rose to 3,46,387 after another 1,519 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Nineteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 6,159,” the release said. It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,28,965 as 1,767 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. A total of 13,539 samples were tested at 115 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 13.05 percent tested positive, while 17.05 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 80.75 percent patients have recovered, while 1.44 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Among the 19 deaths, 13 are male and six female, the press release said, adding five are in their 50s while 14 are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, 13 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 6,159 deaths, 3,226 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,209 in Chattogram division, 376 in Rajshahi division, 481 in Khulna division, 206 in Barishal division, 257 in Sylhet division, 276 in Rangpur division and 128 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 25,15,339 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians, for round- the-clock in the country.

A total of 5,40,763 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.

The DGHS said 2,25,05,207 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of November 13, 2020, 08.34 GMT, 1,300,192 have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are 53,138,735 currently confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.