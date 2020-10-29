Bangladesh reports 25 COVID-19 deaths, 3,21,281 total recoveries

3D illustration

Bangladesh today recorded 25 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,681 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 3,21,281 after another 1,548 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Twenty-five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 5,886,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,04,760 as 1,681 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,268 samples were tested at 112 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 11.78 percent tested positive, while 17.52 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 79.38 percent patients have recovered, while 1.45 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Among the 25 deaths, 16 are male and nine female, the press release said, adding, two are in their 20s, three in their 40s, nine in their 50s, while 11 are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, 15 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 5,886 deaths, 3,053 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,169 in Chattogram division, 370 in Rajshahi division, 466 in Khulna division, 199 in Barishal division, 245 in Sylhet division, 262 in Rangpur division and 122 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 23,10,589 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians, for round- the-clock in the country.

The DGHS said 2,21,87,703 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of October 29, 2020, 10:14 GMT, 1,180,352 have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are 44,842,731 currently confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.