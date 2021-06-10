Bangladesh reports 2,576 fresh cases, 40 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 2,576 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 40 lives.

“The tally of infections has surged to 8,20,395 as 2,576 new cases

were confirmed in the last 24 hours . . . 40 people died of COVID-19 during the period,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

A total of 40 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 12,989.

It said 13.25 percent of the 19,447 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 510 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 7,59,630 after another 2,061 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 92.59 percent recovered, while 1.58 percent died.

It said eight out of the 40 people died in Dhaka division alone and 31 of them were male while nine were female and added that one is below 10 years, one in his 20s, one in his 30s, seven are in their 40s, eight in their 50s and 22 are above 60 years.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatality on April 19 this year when the virus killed 112 people in a day.

The DGHS said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021 and 6,000 mark on April 1, 2021 while it surpassed 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021.

The country recorded 7,626 COVID-19 cases on April 7 this year, the highest daily spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, it added.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44, 205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December.

The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months — 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

After the drastic fall of COVID-19 confirmed cases, the country witnessed sharp increase of infection as 65,079 cases were reported in March, 2021 and 1,47,837 cases in April.

According to month-wise statistics last year, five COVID-19 deaths were reported in March, 2020, 163 in April, 482 in May, 1,197 in June, 1,264 in July, 1,179 in August, 970 in September, 672 in October, 721 in November and 915 in December.

Month-wise data of the current year, 568 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in January, 2021, 281 in February, 638 in March and 2,404 in April, the DGHS sources said.

The DGHS said among the total 12,989 fatalities, 7,261 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 2,493 in Chattogram, 755 in Rajshahi, 841 in Khulna, 389 in Barishal, 482 in Sylhet, 501 in Rangpur and 267 in Mymensingh division.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for

the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.

It added that 2,83,82,361 people received healthcare services from hotline

mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of June 10, 2021, 10.56 GMT, 3,778,311 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 175,216,260 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11, 2020 reported the

first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central

China’s Hubei province.