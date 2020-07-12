Bangladesh reports 30 COVID-19 deaths, 88,034 total recoveries

DHAKA, July 11, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today recorded 30 coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,686 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 88,034 after another 1,628 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a top health official said.

“Thirty COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 2,305,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city this afternoon.

She said the tally of infections has surged to 1, 81,129 as 2,686 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 11,193 samples were tested at 77 authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 48.60 percent patients have recovered while 1.27 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, she said.