Home / Corona Update, National / Details

Bangladesh reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, 2,40,643 total recoveries

13 September 2020, 4:24:48

Bangladesh today recorded 31 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,476 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 2,40,643 after another 2,372 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Thirty-one more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 4,733,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 3,37,520 as 1,476 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 12,999 samples were tested at 94 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 11.35 percent tested positive, while 19.53 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 71.30 percent patients have recovered, while 1.40 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from Corona Update

All news from Corona Update
BD24Live.com © 2020 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive