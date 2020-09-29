Bangladesh reports 32 COVID-19 deaths, 2,72,073 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 32 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,407 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 2,72,073 after another 1,582 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Thirty-two more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 5,193,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 3,60,555 as 1,407 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 11,922 samples were tested at 106 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 11.80 percent tested positive, while 18.77 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 75.46 percent patients have recovered, while 1.44 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Among the 32 deaths, 22 are male and 10 female, the press release said, adding four are in their 40s, nine in their 50s while 19 are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, 25 deaths took place in Dhaka division, and the rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 5,193 deaths, 2,591 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1068 in Chattogram division, 340 in Rajshahi division, 433 in Khulna division, 187 in Barishal division, 228 in Sylhet division, 237 in Rangpur division and 109 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 19,21,382 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians, for round- the-clock in the country.

A total of 4,04,201 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.

The DGHS said 2,11,66,813 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are -16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of September 28, 2020, 10:52 GMT, 1,002,970 have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are 33,342,054 currently confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.