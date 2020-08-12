Bangladesh reports 33 COVID-19 deaths, 1,51,972 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 33 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,996 fresh cases overnight. The recovery count rose to 1,51,972 after another 1,535 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a top health official said.

“Thirty-three more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 3,471,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city this afternoon.

She said the tally of infections has surged to 2,63,503 as 2,996 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 14,820 samples were tested at 86 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 20.22 percent tested positive, while 20.46 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, Nasima added.

Among the total infections, 57.67 percent patients have recovered while 1.32 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, she said.

Globally, over 20.09 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 736,254 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 213 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.