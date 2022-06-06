Bangladesh reports 3,436 fresh cases, 80 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 3,436 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 80 lives.

“The country reported 13.67 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 25,129 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus killed 25,926 people and infected 14,89,589 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 14,09,231 after another 4,861 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 94.61 percent recovered, while 1.74 percent died.