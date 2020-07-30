Bangladesh reports 35 COVID-19 deaths, 127,414 total recoveries

Bangladesh today recorded 35 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 2,960 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 1,27,414 after another 1,731 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a top health official said.

“Thirty-five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 3,000,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city this afternoon.

She said the tally of infections has surged to 2,29,185 as 2,960 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 12,714 samples were tested at 81 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 55.59 percent patients have recovered, while 1.31 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, she said.

Globally, over 16.49 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 654,327 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.