Bangladesh reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,423 fresh cases

Bangladesh today reported 35 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a daily count, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 781.

“The caseload has also surged to 57,563 after 2,423 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours,” DGHS Additional Director General Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 12,161 after another 571 patients were released from hospitals in the same period.

The health official also informed that a total of 12,694 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country during that time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.