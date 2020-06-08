Bangladesh reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,635 fresh cases

Bangladesh today reported 35 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a daily count, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 846.

“The tally of infections has also surged to 63,026 after 2,635 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours,” DGHS Additional Director General Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the recovery count rose to 13,325 after another 521 patients were released from hospitals in the same period.

Among the total infections, 21.20 percent patients have recovered while 1.34 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, Nasima said.

She also informed that a total of 12,486 samples were tested at 50 authorised labs across the country during that time.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

The health official laid emphasis on maintaining three heath directives — wearing mask, physical distancing and washing hands by soap — to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Referring to latest health directives of the World Health Organization (WHO), she said the people must wear masks to protect themselves from infections of coronavirus and mentioned that scientifically cloth-made mask is equally effective to prevent the virus.

“We can reuse cloth-made masks after washing by detergents or soaps,” Nasima said.

The health official said nearly 75 percent COVID-19 patients are taking treatment from their homes, and many of them are being cured every day after receiving treatment through hotlines.