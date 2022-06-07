Bangladesh reports 3,525 fresh cases, 117 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 3,525 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 117 lives.

“The country reported 12.78 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 27,578 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus killed 25,846 people and infected 14,86,153 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 14,04,370 after another 6,485 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 94.50 percent recovered, while 1.74 percent died.