Bangladesh reports 37 COVID-19 deaths, 4,23,845 total recoveries

Bangladesh recorded 37 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,799 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 4,23,845 after another 2,949 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Thirty-seven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 7,089,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,92,332 as 1,799 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,828 samples were tested at 140 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 10.69 percent tested positive, while 16.49 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 86.09 percent patients have recovered, while 1.44 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Among the 37 deaths, 27 are male and 10 female, the press release said, adding two are in their 40s, eight in their 50s while 27 are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, 25 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.

Among the total 7,089 deaths, 3,863 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,315 in Chattogram division, 419 in Rajshahi division, 511 in Khulna division, 231 in Barishal division, 279 in Sylhet division, 318 in Rangpur division and 153 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 29,86,458 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.

A total of 6,19,595 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.

The DGHS said 2,31,59,193 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of December 14, 2020, 10:27 GMT, 1,620,310 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 72,712,199 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.