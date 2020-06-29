Bangladesh reports 45 more virus deaths, highest 4014 cases

Bangladesh today recorded 45 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight, and 4014 fresh cases, the highest in a single day.

The recovery count rose to 57,780 after another 2053 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a top health official said.

“Forty-five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 1,783,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city.

She said the tally of infections has surged to 1, 41,801 as 4,014 new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours.

The health official also informed that a total of 17,837 samples were tested at the authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 40.75 percent patients have recovered while 1.26 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, she said.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.