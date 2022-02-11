Bangladesh reports 9,369 fresh cases, 218 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported 9,369 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 218 lives. “The country reported 30.24 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 30,980 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The daily infection continued to exceed 10,000 mark for several days since July 6, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

An analysis of the official data suggests that 2,559 out of 9,369 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Dhaka city alone in the past 24 hours while the virus claimed 40 out of 218 lives in the city during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 20,685 people and infected 12,49,484 so far, it added. The recovery count rose to 10,78,212 after another 14,017 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 86.29 percent recovered, while 1.66 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 20,685 fatalities, 9,481 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 3,861 in Chattogram, 1,596 in Rajshahi, 2,753 in Khulna, 656 in Barishal, 762 in Sylhet, 1025 in Rangpur and 551 in Mymensingh division.

It said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021, 6,000 mark on April 1, 2021, 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021, 8,000 mark on June 24, 2021, 9,000 mark on July 5, 11,000 mark July 6, 13,000 mark on July 12, 12,000 on July 13, 14,000 on July 27 and 16,000 on July 16.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44,205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December.

The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months — 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

After the drastic fall of COVID-19 confirmed cases, the country witnessed sharp increase of infection as 65,079 cases were reported in March, 2021 and 1,47,837 cases in April.

The country again witnessed a fall in May, 2021 as it recorded 41,408 cases. From the beginning of June, 2021, the country recorded a sharp rise with 1,12,718 cases, the DGHS said.