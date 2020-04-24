Bangladesh reports four more deaths, 503 fresh positive cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh today reported four more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight and the highest number of 503 fresh positive cases in a single day.

“Four more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 131,” Additional Director General (administration) of DGHS Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

She said the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the country has jumped to 4689 as 503 more people tested positive for the lethal virus during the time.

The health official said the total number of recovered patients has now stood at 112 as four persons were cured from the disease over the past 24 hours.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death in the country on March 18, ten days after detection of its first COVID-19 positive cases.