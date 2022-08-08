Bangladesh seek redemption in ‘do or die’ game against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh vowed to stay alive in the series, bringing out their best in all departments as they take on the Zimbabwe in the second match tomorrow (Sunday) at Harare Sports Club.

The match which starts at 1.15 PM (Bangladesh Time) will be aired live on T Sports Channel.

Bangladesh lost the first match by five wickets, which ended their 19-match winning streak against the Zimbabwe.

After beating Bangladesh for the first time since 2013, Zimbabwe now lead the three-match series 1-0.

The defeat was particularly shocking for Tigers given the fact that they posted 303-2. Zimbabwe rode on sublime centuries of Sikandar Raza and Innocent Kaia to gun down the target with eight balls to spare. Raza who ensured the victory with a powerful six over deep midwicket was not out on 109 ball-135 while Kaia who scored his maiden century was dismissed on 110.

While the general sentiment is that Bangladesh top order, specially skipper Tamim Iqbal batted too slowly in this benign pitch, the captain himself blamed the fielders for putting down some crucial chances.

The fans also lashed out at Mushfiqur Rahim who though scored an unbeaten 52, failed to push the scoreboard towards the end as Bangladesh made just 39 runs in the last five overs with seven wickets at hands.

The situation was further worsened for Bangladesh due to the injury of Liton Das who struck 81 off 89 before retiring hurt and fast bowler Shoriful Islam. Inform Liton however was ruled out of cricket for at least three weeks.

“We knew the first 10 overs you probably have to bat like a test match where you try and survive,” Tamim explained about his slow batting in the first powerplay.

“And because after 10th over wicket got really really good and as you see tremendous partnership. And we have been doing this (dropping catches) for for a long time now regularly. Earlier I told that dropping catches will cost us someday and the first match was the day.”

He however emphasized on not dropping catches in the second match as they are eying to level the series. As the series is a three-match, a defeat would ensure their first ever series defeat to Zimbabwe after 2013.

Zimbabwe earlier won the three-match T20 International series by 2-1, which was not only their first ever bilateral series victory over Bangladesh but also their maiden series victory against a Test nation in this format. And the victory against Bangladesh after 2013 further motivated them to win the ODI series.

“Obviously it’s really good to get a first win like that. But I think you know whole credit to Raza and Innocent Kaia, the way they went about after we lost a few early wickets and we get it was really important to for them to kick on the way they did and you know, we couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Zimbabwe’s stand-in captain Regis Chakabva said.

Bangladesh which won 50 and lost 29 in the 79 matches against Zimbabwe however would have to bring up at least two changes from their first match squad as Liton and Shoriful won’t be available in their ‘do or die’ game.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Taijul Islam.

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine (capt), Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.