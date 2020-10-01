Home / Economics / Details

Bangladesh, US sign air service agreement

30 September 2020, 4:53:56

angladesh and USA governments today signed Air Service Agreement that will pave the way to resume direct air connectivity between Dhaka and different cities of the US.

Senior Secretary of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Md Mohibul Haque and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller inked the deal on behalf of their respective sides at the secretariat here.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali was present on the occasion.

