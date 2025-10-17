Banks to remain open Saturday

To facilitate the smooth execution of the 2026 Hajj registration process, Bangladesh Bank has instructed that certain branches of banks across the country remain open on Saturday, October 18.

According to the directive, banks must continue accepting Hajj-registration deposits as long as depositors are present.

Additionally, the central bank has ordered that adequate security must be ensured at the designated branches.

This instruction was issued under Section 45 of the Bank Companies Act, 1991.