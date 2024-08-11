BB governor, BSEC chairman to be appointed soon: Salehuddin

Adviser to the Ministries of Finance and Planning Dr Salehuddin Ahmed today said new governor of the Bangladesh Bank and new chairman to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) would be appointed soon following the resignations of top brasses of the two key government entities.

The adviser said this responding to queries of reporters at the Ministry of Finance at Bangladesh Secretariat today.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Chairman of BSEC Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam resigned from their respective posts after the fall of the Awami League government.

When asked whether the interim government has taken any decision about the appointment of new governor, he said, “We’ll not talk openly on the appointment of new central bank governor. We’ll take a decision very soon. Besides, initiatives will be taken speedily to appoint the chairman of the BSEC,” he added.

Regarding the current situation at the Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, the adviser said if anyone or any vested quarter creates unrest, legal action would be taken against them soon.

Recalling his early career days as a magistrate, Dr Salehuddin said they had nabbed culprits in the past and in the same way, the perpetrators would be grabbed. “None will be allowed to do any untoward incident or subversive incident,” he added.

When his attention was drawn to unavailability of cash at the ATM booths, the finance adviser said it is not like the matter that the ATMs lack cash. “This has been done to prevent snatching of money from the ATMs under the current circumstances. Otherwise, there is no such problem in the ATMs.”

Dr Salehuddin told another questioner that he had directed all the officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance to discharge their duties with honesty and sincerity as well as through pursuing transparency and accountability.