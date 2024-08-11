বাংলা
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
National

Two more advisers to interim government sworn-in

Another two advisers of the 17-member Council of Advisers of the Interim Government led by Nobel Laureate Prof Dr. Muhammad Yunus were sworn-in today.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office while Chief Adviser to the Interim Government Dr. Muhammad Yunus witnessed the ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban here.

The two advisers taking oath today are: former Ambassador and Chairman of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Suprodip Chakma and former director of the National Institute of Mental Health Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar.

Earlier, 13 out of 17 members of the advisers’ council of the interim government took oath on Thursday last.

   

Another adviser Navy Commando and valiant Freedom Fighter Farooq-e Azam, Bir Pratik, could not take oath as he was outside of the capital by now.

However, the portfolios of the newly sworn-in advisers will be disclosed later, said an official of the cabinet division.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the two advisers signed the oath of secrecy.

   

