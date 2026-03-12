Home » Be Prepared for Oil Prices to Hit Tk 24,000
Be Prepared for Oil Prices to Hit Tk 24,000

by newsdesk
Iran has warned that global oil prices could reach $200 per barrel. A spokesperson for the country’s military command stated that such a situation could arise due to the deteriorating regional security situation.

Ibrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Tehran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters, said, “Be prepared for oil to reach $200 per barrel (over Tk 24,000 in Bangladeshi currency). Because oil prices depend on the security of this region, and you yourselves have destroyed that security.”

In a report published on Wednesday, the BBC reported that Iran issued this warning to the United States, Israel, and their allies. In the statement, Zolfaghari said that Iran’s policy of retaliatory counter-attacks has ended, and from now on, the country will follow a ‘strike for a strike’ policy.

He further added that not a single liter of oil would be allowed to reach the United States, Israel, and their partners through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Any ship or oil tanker associated with them would be considered a legitimate target.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump claimed that there was virtually nothing left to attack in Iran and that the war could end very soon. In an interview with the US news outlet Axios, he stated that the war was “going very successfully” and that US forces had been able to inflict more damage than expected.

However, Al Jazeera reported that analysts have questioned the realism of Trump’s claim.

Source: BBC, Al Jazeera.

