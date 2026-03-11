Prime Minister Calls for Preventive Measures Against Dengue-Chikungunya

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued a special video message to the nation on Wednesday (March 11), urging the adoption of preventive measures to protect against Dengue and Chikungunya.

In his message, he stated, “I draw your attention to an urgent and publicly important matter for the benefit of each and every one of us. As you know, deadly diseases like Dengue and Chikungunya have become a cause of fatalities among the populace. Yet, if we all become aware, it is possible to protect ourselves from Dengue or Chikungunya. Experts say that people contract Dengue or Chikungunya from the bite of the Aedes mosquito. Therefore, it is crucial to take all remedial steps in advance to protect against Dengue.”

He further added, “While the incidence of Dengue is typically highest during the monsoon season, from June to October, public health experts now state that Dengue infection is no longer confined to a specific season. There is a risk of people contracting Dengue at any time. Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant clean water during the rainy season. Mosquitoes can breed if water remains stagnant for just three days. Entomologists and public health experts advise that keeping areas like drains, ditches, and sewers, where stagnant water can accumulate, clean is the most effective way to control mosquito breeding. Therefore, do not allow water to collect in flower pots, drums, buckets, discarded tires, ditches, or on the roofs of homes or buildings. It is essential to keep water tanks covered. Clean the inside and outside of your home or premises at least once a week.”

The Prime Minister stated, “We must remember that awareness and cleanliness are the most effective ways to prevent Dengue. In light of this, the government is set to launch a nationwide cleanliness campaign starting March 14, every week, even before the upcoming monsoon season. Local administrations are taking effective initiatives in this cleanliness drive. Additionally, I appeal to all public representatives, including Members of Parliament from every area, to conduct cleanliness campaigns every Saturday in their respective homes and surrounding areas, involving the general public. With regular cleanliness drives, the public will be able to protect themselves from deadly fevers like Dengue or Chikungunya in the coming days, God willing.”

He concluded, “The core principle of our government’s national health policy is ‘Prevention is better than cure.’ Therefore, do not allow dirty water to collect anywhere. Keep your home and surroundings clean. Protect yourself, protect your family, and protect others from Dengue or Chikungunya.”