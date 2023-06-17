Biman passengers overwhelmed witnessing compassion of Sheikh Hasina

In a rare gesture of big-heartedness and compassion, Bangabandhu’s daughter was again witnessed by the general people when they travelled as co-passengers with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on board a regular commercial flight of the state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The passengers in flight became surprised and delighted when they saw Sheikh Hasina herself was visiting them, coming to their seats one after another and exchanging pleasantries with all on board during her the way back home from Geneva, Switzerland.

She enquired about their (passengers) wellbeing in the full packed commercial flight of the national-flag carrier.

“Many of them were surprised and astonished having their Prime Minister just beside their seats in the flight,” said Prime Minister’s Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam, who was accompanying her.

Sheikh Hasina, elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, entertained many of the passengers’ requests while they wanted to have photographs with her.

She also talked to the children with great affection and had some funny chit-chat with them and took many babies on her lap.

Some of the passengers expressed their opinions to the Prime Minister on various issues including the unprecedentented developments of the country in the last 14 and a half years.

The Prime Minister returned home from Geneva, Switzerland after attending the “World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All” held on June 14-15.

A regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 01:55am today.