Ruthless Tigers register biggest ever victory of this century

Bangladesh produced a ruthless performance to register the biggest ever victory in this century when they crushed Afghanistan by 546 runs in the one-off Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

The Tigers hardly broke any sweat to seal the inevitable on day four of the match with fast bowler Taskin Ahmed leading from the front, claiming his career-best 4-37.

The first and second biggest ever victory in the cricket’s history were registered in the last century with England pounding Australia by 675 runs in 1928 and Australia taking the revenge with 562 runs in 1934. South Africa’s 462-run win over Australia in 2018 was the previous largest ever victory in this century.

Bangladesh’s previous biggest ever victory was against Zimbabwe by 226 runs in 2005.

A largest ever victory looked imminent when Bangladesh set an improbable 662-

run target for Afghanistan to win the Test, with two days left.

Afghanistan, playing its first Test match, in two years, however, were jaded

and out-of-sort in their approach.

Bangladesh pacers showed its domination at a ground, considered as spin-

heaven to wreck havoc Afghanistan, which was eventually bundled out for 115

runs in its second innings with the last batter Zahir Khan retiring hurt

after the morning session was extended on day four.

Taskin led the three-pronged pace attack, a rare instance at home ground,

which claimed eight wickets in Afghanistan’s second innings and overall 14

wickets in the match.

Bangladesh broke through in just third over of the day when Nasir Jamal

nicked one to the wicketkeeper as fast bowler Ebadot Hossain (1-22)

straightened one off the pitch to take the outside edge.

Nasir added just one to his overnight tally to be out on 6.

Amid the resistance of Rahmat Shah, who made team-high 30, Bangladesh fast

bowlers kept striking with left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam giving the side a

double breakthrough in his consecutive overs.

Shoriful who grabbed 3-28, dismissed Afsar Zazai (6), caught at gully with a

short length delivery and then got rid of debutant Bahir Shah who substituted

captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, unable to bat after being hit by a Taskin

bouncer on day three.

Taskin got into act, breaking the defense of Rahmat who poked a delivery to

keeper with Afghanistan at 91-6.

He then got the better of Karim Janat and Yamin Ahmadzai to stand on the

brink of his first five-for but a drama unfolded as Zahir Khan survived twice

in consecutive deliveries.

Firstly he nicked it off to keeper but replays confirmed there was no bat

involved and immediate next delivery he rattled the stump, but to his dismay

it was a no-ball.

Two balls later, Zahir Khan was hit on his elbow while trying to duck against

a short ball and had to retire, denying Taskin his maiden five-for.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 382 runs in its first innings, after a

counterattacking 146 of Najmul Hossain Shanto. The hosts decided against

enforcing follow-on as Afghanistan were wrapped up for 146.

Shanto again hit 124, making him the second Bangladeshi batter to hit a

century in both innings of a Test and Mominul Haque who achieved the feat as

first Bangladeshi, ended century draught after two years with 121 not out,

helping the side declare at 425-4 and set Afghanistan an improbable 662-run

target.

The two teams will play three ODIs and two T20 Internationals in the next

month.