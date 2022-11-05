BNP does politics of killings: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP does politics of killings as the party founder Ziaur Rahman was involved with Bangabandhu killing and his son Tarique Rahman masterminded the gruesome August 21 massacre.

“Even Pakistanis didn’t dare to kill Bangabandhu but killer Khondaker Mostaq did so and Ziaur Rahman was involved with the Bangabandhu assassination,” he told the inaugural ceremony of Cumilla City unit of AL’s council at Town Hall ground here.

Quader said subsequently military dictator Ziaur Rahman rewarded killers of August 15 and gave them jobs in Bangladesh missions abroad.

AL Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim addressed the function as the chief guest with Cumilla City AL President AKM Bahauddin Bahar in the chair.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organising Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud addressed the programme as the special guests.

The AL general secretary said BNP had made its utmost efforts to erase Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s name from Bangladesh’s history but they failed.

As much as BNP wanted to erase Bangabandhu’s name, they got erased and contracted, he mentioned.

He said now BNP is trying to gather people in their rallies in exchange of money as BNP Secretary General “Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is sleeping on sack of money”.

BNP always talks about disaster but the party itself is a name of great disaster and the people should be saved from the hands of this evil force, he mentioned.

Pointing to BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, he said command is being given from the bank of River Thames in London and BNP leaders and workers are making daydreaming.

Their dreams will evaporate as like as camphor, he said.

Dubbing Tarique as the prince of Hawa Bhaban, BNP government’s alternative power house, Quader said Tarique, who is a fugitive convict in several cases, masterminded the August 21 grenade attacks on AL rally and other killings.

The people will not accept any convict, he said.

Lawmakers Abul Hasem Khan, Dr Pran Gopal Dutta, Nasimul Islam Chowdhury Nazrul and Aroma Dutta, Cumilla Zila Parishad Chairman Mafizur Rahman Babul also addressed the inaugural session of the council.

Cumilla City AL General Secretary and city mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat delivered the welcome address.