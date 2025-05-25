BNP seeks polls roadmap immediately

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain today said the party has sought a roadmap for the national elections immediately in a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Earlier, a four-member BNP delegation led by Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf joined the meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna here. Other members were Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salauddin Ahmed.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mosharraf said BNP discussed the three main issues — reforms, trials and elections.

“Reforms are ongoing issues. It will continue. We expected that this government would propose a reform based on consensus. If the people put us in power, we will keep that reform going and make efforts to implement it,” he said.

Regarding cases lodged against BNP leaders during Awami League regime, Mosharraf said BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, party’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, a numerous numbers of leaders and activists were subjected to inhumane torture during the Awami League regime.

“We want the key players of that dictatorial government, who are responsible, to be brought to justice,” he said.

Regarding the judiciary, Mosharraf said they want an independent judiciary that will complete this trial.

Replying to a query over the election roadmap, BNP delegation member Salauddin Ahmed said, “There was no specific talk, he (the Chief Adviser) did not say anything specific. We have conveyed our demands to him in writing. Maybe they will inform us through the press”.

Khandaker Mosharraf said, “We have said that BNP has never asked for the resignation of the Chief Adviser. In fact, it has been providing all-out support for this government since its inception”.