Sunday, May 25, 2025
Home » NCP urges govt to declare all elections under Sheikh Hasina’s rule as illegal
Politics

NCP urges govt to declare all elections under Sheikh Hasina’s rule as illegal

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has urged Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus to declare all elections held during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as illegal, labeling them products of a fascist regime that denied people their voting rights.

“The elections held during her rule were controversial and widely rejected by opposition parties. Taking these elections to court now is leading to a state of instability. To avoid further chaos, it is necessary to declare those past elections legally void,” Nahid told reporters in front of the State Guest House Jamuna tonight after a meeting with the Chief Adviser.

Nahid said, “Sheikh Hasina conducted elections under a fascist regime that denied people their voting rights,” Nahid said.

Nahid also called for a complete reformation of the Election Commission, expressing the party’s lack of confidence in the current body. He urged the interim government to prioritize local government elections.

“The NCP has no trust in the current Election Commission. We have informed the Chief Adviser that holding local government elections should be the immediate focus,” he added.

He further called on the Chief Adviser to jointly announce the roadmap for the trial of the July massacre, the July charter and the elections. “We have urged the Chief Adviser to announce a coordinated roadmap for the trial of the July massacre, the July charter and elections,” Nahid said.

The NCP delegation, led by Nahid Islam, included Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah, Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib and Senior Joint Secretary Tasnim Jara.

