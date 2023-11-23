বাংলা
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National British-Bangla think tank seeks UK govt’s help against violence in Bangladesh
National

British-Bangla think tank seeks UK govt’s help against violence in Bangladesh

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

Representatives of a British-Bangladesh think tank group has sought for extending cooperation between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh to prevent the latest violence in Bangladesh.

The group made their appeal while handing over a memorandum to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday (Nov 20).

The UK-based ‘study circle’ led by its coordinator Jamal Ahmed Khan, along with human right activist Ahmed Ullah and Journalist Rumana Afroz Rakhi, handed over the memorandum at the British Prime Minister’s office in London.

The memorandum voiced concern on the latest violence of blazing , vandalism and killing of police personnel in the name of grand rally on October 28 erupted by a quarter of communal anti-liberation fundamental evil forces centering the upcoming national elections.

For protecting the secular democracy and human rights, the memorandum also called for multilateral and bilateral cooperation between the UK and Bangladesh through tackling this extreme violence in light with this alarming incident.

Highlighting the longstanding friendly relations between the UK and Bangladesh, the think tank group hoped that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would respond positively to ensure free fair elections by standing against the extremism .

You may also like

PM asks BNP to test popularity through polls

PM joins AL’s parliamentary nomination board meeting

Govt to procure 90,000 MTs fertilizer, 1.10cr liter soybean oil

Nothing can be achieved through arson violence: PM

PM pays rich tributes to armed forces martyrs

President pays tributes to armed forces martyrs

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Qatar confirms Israel, Hamas reach deal on four-day truce, hostage release
Biden ‘extraordinarily gratified’ over Gaza hostage deal
Nothing can be achieved through arson violence: PM
PM pays rich tributes to armed forces martyrs

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More