British-Bangla think tank seeks UK govt’s help against violence in Bangladesh

Representatives of a British-Bangladesh think tank group has sought for extending cooperation between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh to prevent the latest violence in Bangladesh.

The group made their appeal while handing over a memorandum to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday (Nov 20).

The UK-based ‘study circle’ led by its coordinator Jamal Ahmed Khan, along with human right activist Ahmed Ullah and Journalist Rumana Afroz Rakhi, handed over the memorandum at the British Prime Minister’s office in London.

The memorandum voiced concern on the latest violence of blazing , vandalism and killing of police personnel in the name of grand rally on October 28 erupted by a quarter of communal anti-liberation fundamental evil forces centering the upcoming national elections.

For protecting the secular democracy and human rights, the memorandum also called for multilateral and bilateral cooperation between the UK and Bangladesh through tackling this extreme violence in light with this alarming incident.

Highlighting the longstanding friendly relations between the UK and Bangladesh, the think tank group hoped that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would respond positively to ensure free fair elections by standing against the extremism .