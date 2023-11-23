PM joins AL’s parliamentary nomination board meeting

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today attended her party’s parliamentary nomination board meeting ahead of the 12th national election slated for January 7 next.

The meeting has started at 10am at the office of Dhaka district AL unit in Tejgaon area here to finalise party’s candidates of Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions to be participated with its electoral symbol Boat in the upcoming national polls.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the AL parliamentary nomination board, presided over the meeting.

Aspirant candidates of the AL have submitted 1127 nomination forms against 108 seats in the three divisions. Of them, 416 nomination forms have been submitted in Khulna Division, 409 in Rajshahi division and 302 in Rangpur division.

The AL had sold 3362 nomination papers for 300 seats in four days from last Saturday to Tuesday at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue which means on an average 11 forms were sold for each seat.

The AL has earned a total of Taka 16.81 crore by selling the nomination papers as each of the form was sold at Taka 50,000.