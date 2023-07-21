British-Bangladeshi diaspora and development dialogue held in London

In persuasion of Bangladesh’s progress, a momentous dialogue was held in London on Thursday to foster greater integration with the British-Bangladeshi community.

Prime Minister’s economic affairs advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman graced the occasion as the chief guest. Councillor Saima Ahmed of Ilford Town and the Redbridge Labour Group chaired the dialogue, said a press release today.

Barrister Prashanta Bhushan Barua, the director of the Centre for Bangladesh Studies, took the stage as one of the key speakers.

During his speech, Dr. Mashiur Rahman underscored the paramount importance of such dialogues and exchanges with policymakers from the diaspora community and expatriate Bangladeshis.

He highlighted the expatriate-friendly policies of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and showcased the progress Bangladesh has made under her leadership.

Appreciating the historical contributions of the British-Bangladeshi community across diverse domains despite confronting various challenges, Dr Rahman believed that harnessing their skills, expertise, and pragmatic demands would act as a catalyst in accelerating Bangladesh’s development journey.

The event’s participants concurred on the significance of nurturing a conducive environment that actively involves the British-Bangladeshi youth through investment, education-research initiatives, and cultural exchanges.

By doing so, the government can effectively nurture integration, especially with the younger generation, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for both nations, the press release added.

The engaging conversation commenced with thought-provoking questions posed by second and third-generation students of Bangladeshi origin in the UK, delving into their perspectives on Bangladesh.

Notably, the event drew the active participation of exceptional professionals and influential community figures from British society.