বাংলা
Friday, July 21, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News British-Bangladeshi diaspora and development dialogue held in London
World NewsNational

British-Bangladeshi diaspora and development dialogue held in London

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 2 views 1 minutes read

In persuasion of Bangladesh’s progress, a momentous dialogue was held in London on Thursday to foster greater integration with the British-Bangladeshi community.

Prime Minister’s economic affairs advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman graced the occasion as the chief guest. Councillor Saima Ahmed of Ilford Town and the Redbridge Labour Group chaired the dialogue, said a press release today.

Barrister Prashanta Bhushan Barua, the director of the Centre for Bangladesh Studies, took the stage as one of the key speakers.

During his speech, Dr. Mashiur Rahman underscored the paramount importance of such dialogues and exchanges with policymakers from the diaspora community and expatriate Bangladeshis.

He highlighted the expatriate-friendly policies of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and showcased the progress Bangladesh has made under her leadership.

Appreciating the historical contributions of the British-Bangladeshi community across diverse domains despite confronting various challenges, Dr Rahman believed that harnessing their skills, expertise, and pragmatic demands would act as a catalyst in accelerating Bangladesh’s development journey.

The event’s participants concurred on the significance of nurturing a conducive environment that actively involves the British-Bangladeshi youth through investment, education-research initiatives, and cultural exchanges.

By doing so, the government can effectively nurture integration, especially with the younger generation, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for both nations, the press release added.

The engaging conversation commenced with thought-provoking questions posed by second and third-generation students of Bangladeshi origin in the UK, delving into their perspectives on Bangladesh.

Notably, the event drew the active participation of exceptional professionals and influential community figures from British society.

You may also like

North Korea threatens nuclear response after US sub deployment

Russian navy carried out live fire ‘exercise’ in Black Sea: defence ministry

PM for ensuring accountability in govt offices up to grassroots level

Denmark keen to invest $ 1.3bn in Bangladesh’s offshore wind energy

Bangladesh GDP growth higher than forecast for fiscal 2023: ADB

Russia says downed 28 drones over Crimea

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Denmark keen to invest $ 1.3bn in Bangladesh’s offshore wind energy
Bangladesh GDP growth higher than forecast for fiscal 2023: ADB
Female 3 | Full Drama | Mishu | Polash | Chashi | Marzuk | Shimul | Zibon | Ome | New Eid Natok 2023
“Risky fashion” becoming the Trendsetter of the NextGen Menz Fashion

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More