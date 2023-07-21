বাংলা
Friday, July 21, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News Russian navy carried out live fire ‘exercise’ in Black Sea: defence ministry
World News

Russian navy carried out live fire ‘exercise’ in Black Sea: defence ministry

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 2 views 1 minutes read

Russia’s navy carried out a live fire “exercise” in the northwest Black Sea, Moscow’s defence ministry said Friday, days after the Kremlin said it would consider ships travelling to Ukraine through the waterway potential military targets.

The Black Sea Fleet “carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at the target ship in the combat training range in the northwestern part of the Black Sea”, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

“The target ship was destroyed as a result of a missile strike,” it said.

“Also during the joint exercise, the ships and fleet aviation worked out actions to isolate the area temporarily closed to navigation, and also carried out a set of measures to detain the offending ship.”

Russia said Wednesday that cargo ships en route to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea would be regarded as possibly carrying military cargo, days after scrapping a grain exports deal with Ukraine.

The Kremlin has also declared unspecified areas in the “northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea” as “temporarily dangerous for passage”.

It has also warned of “risks” to establishing Black Sea shipment routes without Moscow’s participation.

Kyiv said it was prepared to continue grain exports through its southern ports, despite Russia pulling out of the deal.

You may also like

North Korea threatens nuclear response after US sub deployment

British-Bangladeshi diaspora and development dialogue held in London

Russia says downed 28 drones over Crimea

Record highs scorch the globe as Europe prepares for heatwave peak

No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says

Scorching heatwave threatens to break top temperatures

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Denmark keen to invest $ 1.3bn in Bangladesh’s offshore wind energy
Bangladesh GDP growth higher than forecast for fiscal 2023: ADB
Female 3 | Full Drama | Mishu | Polash | Chashi | Marzuk | Shimul | Zibon | Ome | New Eid Natok 2023
“Risky fashion” becoming the Trendsetter of the NextGen Menz Fashion

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More