Wednesday, June 4, 2025
National

British envoy meets Chief Adviser ahead of UK visit

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke today met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka, ahead of his official visit to the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Cooke extended her congratulations to Prof Yunus on his forthcoming receipt of the prestigious King Charles Harmony Award.

“It is a great honour,” the Chief Adviser said, referring to the award.

Prof Yunus is set to depart Dhaka on June 9 and return on June 13.

During the visit, the Chief Adviser is expected to hold meetings with senior British officials.

The discussions between the Chief Adviser and the British High Commissioner encompassed a range of mutual interests, including trade and investment, aviation cooperation, migration, and the interim government’s efforts in asset recovery.

They also discussed the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government and the latest political developments in Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus informed the High Commissioner that the second round of talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties began this week and is expected to conclude soon.
He expressed interest in receiving technical support from the UK, including training by British researchers, to bolster Bangladesh’s ocean research efforts.

The meeting was also attended by Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy of the Chief Adviser, Lamiya Morshed, SDG Coordinator, and James Goldman, Deputy High Commissioner of Britain.

