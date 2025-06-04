CA to visit UK from June 10–13 to deepen Dhaka-London ties

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus will pay a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) from June 10 to 13, as Dhaka and London look to reinvigorate their historic partnership through broader cooperation in trade, investment, governance, and global challenges of mutual concern.

“This is a very important visit,” Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique told reporters during a curtain-raiser briefing at the foreign ministry here this afternoon.

Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique spoke at a curtain-raiser briefing at the foreign ministry this afternoon. Photo: MoFA Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique spoke at a curtain-raiser briefing at the foreign ministry this afternoon. Photo: MoFA

The Chief Adviser is scheduled to depart Dhaka for London on June 9 and return home on June 14.

During the visit, the chief adviser will be granted an audience with His Majesty King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He is also expected to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, along with other senior ministers, political leaders, and influential figures from the policy and business communities.

In a significant recognition of his global contributions, professor Yunus has been nominated by King Charles III for the King Charles III Harmony Award 2025, honouring his lifelong work to promote peace, sustainability, and harmony between people and the environment.

The award will be conferred at a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on June 12.

Established in 1990, The King’s Foundation, a UK-based charity founded by then Prince of Wales, bestows the prestigious award annually on individuals with exemplary achievements in sustainable development and humanitarian causes.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the 2024 recipient.

Marking its 35th anniversary this year, the Foundation will also host a gala dinner on the evening of June 11, which the Chief Adviser is expected to attend.

In response to a query, the acting foreign secretary declined to comment on speculation regarding any meeting with BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, saying such a meeting is not part of the official itinerary.

Describing the upcoming trip as “a significant milestone,” Siddique said the visit is expected to further consolidate the multifaceted and enduring ties between the two countries.

Currently, nearly 800,000 British-Bangladeshis reside in the UK, making vital contributions to Bangladesh’s remittance inflows and cultural links.

“The relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is very deep and diverse,” Siddique said, noting that the Chief Adviser’s engagements in London would focus on expanding cooperation in trade, education, energy, climate action, migration, and good governance.

He indicated that the issue of recovering laundered money and illicit assets abroad may also be raised in meetings with UK officials, reflecting an evolving partnership on financial transparency and accountability.

The visit is also expected to underscore Bangladesh’s interest in securing broader access to the UK market under the GSP Plus scheme, boosting British investment, and fostering joint ventures in technology, innovation, and green growth.

As Professor Yunus’s first bilateral visit to a European country since assuming the office, the trip holds added diplomatic significance, Siddique said, adding that the visit offers an opportunity to demonstrate the interim government’s commitment to democratic reform, rule of law, and inclusive governance.

“His international stature as a Nobel Laureate and a globally respected figure will certainly enhance Bangladesh’s image on the world stage,” he added.

The agenda will also include discussions on global and regional issues, particularly climate change, sustainable development, the Rohingya crisis, and migration. Emphasis will be placed on leveraging British expertise and resources to support Bangladesh’s national development goals.

During the visit, Professor Yunus is also expected to hold courtesy meetings with the Secretaries-General of the Commonwealth and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), highlighting Bangladesh’s broader international engagements.

As part of his public diplomacy efforts, the Chief Adviser will deliver a special address at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, on June 11, where he will share insights into Bangladesh’s socio-economic progress, democratic transition, and future outlook.