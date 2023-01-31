By-polls to 5 seats will be held in free & fair manner, Quader hopes

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today hoped that tomorrow’s by-polls to five parliamentary seats will be held in a free and fair manner.

“Magura-like by-polls will not be held again. Tomorrow’s elections will be held in a free and fair manner,” he said while addressing a peace rally arranged by Dhaka City North AL on the premises of Tibet Colony Bazar in the city’s Tejgaon area.

Quader said BNP’s all-programmes are fake including their movements for 27-point, 10-point and 14-point demands as well as ongoing road march.

He said BNP is running out of breath now so that they are now holding silent road march stopping their shouts.

BNP’s silent road march is as like as funeral procession, he said, adding that dreaming of ousting the government through such road march will bring no benefit.

The AL general secretary said BNP leader Tarique Rahman went London during the caretaker government’s tenure, giving a bond that he would “not do politics anymore” and now he is shouting from there with the slogan “take back Bangladesh”.

He said Bangladesh will not return to darkness from light anymore. Movement cannot be waged here through ‘remote control system’, he said.

The minister said BNP’s dream of going to power will be evaporated as like as camphor soon.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Dhaka City North AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi and lawmaker Sadek Khan addressed the rally among others with Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the home minister urged BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to return to country to face the cases.

“Awami League leaders never fled. Our leader also never fled. If you (Tarique) have courage, return to country without hatching conspiracy staying in England. Face cases after returning to country. The people of the country can witness what you did in the past,” Asaduzzaman said.

Noting that BNP was born in cantonment, he said BNP is hatching conspiracy centering the polls.