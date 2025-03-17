বাংলা
Monday, March 17, 2025
National

CA alerts police against misdeeds of anti-uprising force

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today called on police personnel to remain alert against acts of defeated force of the July uprising to destabilise the country.

“Following the existing laws, police must do everything to maintain law and order in the country,” he said while addressing a special meeting with senior police officers on law and order issues at his office here.

The chief adviser said the government, which will be elected in the future, will be a government of rule of law and that is why police should perform duty properly.

Nothing that technology must be used to ease the activities of the law enforcing agencies in maintaining law and order, he said online case filing should be introduced.

Prof Yunus stressed the need for ranking the activities of police supers to expedite their competition at field level.

He said Bangladesh Police should play a leading role in utilising the opportunity created by the student-people uprising to build a New Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh is a country of immense potential. The opportunity that has been created should be utilised,” the chief adviser said.

He said Bangladesh has the opportunity to join the status of the countries that are leading the world.

“We must leverage that opportunity,” Prof Yunus added.

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Home Secretary Nasimul Gani and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam also spoke at the meeting.

Among the field-level officials, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram range police Ahsan Habib Palash and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rajshahi Farzana Islam spoke.

About 127 SPs and senior officers joined the special meeting.

