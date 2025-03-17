Govt asks to operate irrigation pumps from 11pm to 7am daily

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today urged farmers to operate irrigation pumps between 11pm and 7am during the upcoming summer and irrigation season.

This call, made in an official handout, aims to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the season.

The ministry also requested keeping air conditioners (AC) at 25 degrees Celsius or above and avoid excessive use of lights and illumination, said the handout.

Additionally, the ministry advised to make communication through dialing 16999 for any complaints or information.