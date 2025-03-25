CA confers Independence Award on 7 distinguished persons

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today conferred the Independence Award-2025 on seven luminary individuals in recognition of their glorious and outstanding contributions to the national level.

The awardees are: Professor Jamal Nazrul Islam (posthumously) in science and technology, Mir Abdus Shukur Al Mahmud (posthumously) in literature, Novera Ahmed (posthumously) in culture, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed (posthumously) in social service, Mohammad Mahbubul Haque Khan alias Azam Khan (posthumously) in Liberation War and culture, Badruddin Mohammad Umar in education and research, and Abrar Fahad (posthumously) for his role as a young protester.

Family members of the six awardees received the prestigious award from the chief adviser at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning as Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid said expressing gratitude to the interim government for honouring him, Badruddin Umar expressed his unwillingness to receive any award.

So, the government has taken a distinct decision to keep a replica of the award conferred on Umar at National Museum, he said.

During his speech, the chief adviser also said his government is delighted to honour Badruddin Umar.

The cabinet secretary conducted the function, while advisers, chief adviser’s special assistants, chiefs of the three services, principal secretary to the chief adviser and senior government officials were present, among others.

Earlier, the interim government announced the names of the seven distinguished persons for the “Independence Award 2025”, the highest state honour.

The government also reinstated the posthumous Independence Award earlier bestowed on Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman revoking the unfair decision of fallen dictator Sheikh Hasina.