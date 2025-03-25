Home Ministry issues 15 instructions for maintaining law and order eyeing Eid

The Home Ministry today issued a set of 15 directives to maintain the overall law and order in the country on the eve of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Political Branch-2 of the Public Security Division, Home Affairs Ministry issued a statement signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Md. Ziaul Haque Mir in this regard.

The Home Ministry has requested all concerned to take necessary measures to implement the following instructions to ensure safe and comfortable travel of homebound people on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

1. On the eve of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the issue of maintaining overall law and order throughout the country should be considered with utmost importance;

2.To prevent theft, robbery, extortion and terrorist activities, members of intelligence agencies should be deployed alongside uniformed police, check posts should be set up on special roads and intersections, money escorts should be provided for money transfers, and necessary measures should be taken to prevent and detect the spread of counterfeit money;

3. Patrols of the army, BGB, police and RAB should be increased in the diplomatic areas of the capital, important places and other major cities and ports of the country;

4.The owners of garments and other industries, BGMEA, BKMEA and industrial police should sit together and take necessary measures regarding the payment of salaries, allowances, bonuses, etc. to workers before Eid;

5.To ensure smooth shopping of the general public on the occasion of Eid, women police and plainclothes police should be deployed alongside uniformed police.

Special night security measures should be ensured in the markets and arrangements should be made to bring all the markets under the control of CCTV cameras;

6.In order to ensure the safe travel of people heading home on the occasion of Eid, the concerned authorities should take necessary strict steps to prevent additional fares from being charged on buses, trains and launches, to prevent additional money from being charged through irregularities and illegal serials at launch/ferry ghats, to prevent excess passenger transport and to control extortion in transport;

7.Appropriate and effective measures should be taken to resolve traffic congestion across the country including the capital, focusing on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr;

8.The concerned authorities should take effective measures to quickly collect tolls including ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) to resolve traffic congestion at toll plazas including the Jamuna Bridge, Padma Bridge and flyovers;

9. IP/CC cameras should be installed at 155 spots identified by the Road Transport and Highways Department to strengthen monitoring before and after Eid-ul-Fitr.

If necessary, monitoring can be done through drones in more important places;

10.In order to reduce traffic congestion, law enforcement agencies will not be allowed to stop motor vehicles on the road without prior notification for 7 (seven) days before and 7 (seven) days after Eid;

11. Necessary measures must be taken to ensure that vehicles carrying construction materials and long vehicles leaving from any place, including land ports and sea ports, except for vehicles transporting essential goods or passenger vehicles, cannot ply on highways or ferry over waterways for 3 (three) days before and 3 (three) days after Eid;

12. Bulkhead movement in the river should be stopped for 5 (five) days before Eid and 5 (five) days after;

13. Fire Service and Civil Defense teams, rescue boats, divers, firefighting equipment along with ambulances should be kept ready to conduct rescue operations in case of sudden accidents on various roads, highways and waterways. If necessary, the cooperation of the Coast Guard should be taken;

14. If a vehicle is involved in an accident or is damaged on the road/bridge, the accident/useless vehicle should be quickly removed/wrecked and transferred to an empty space on the side. Arrangements should be made for the necessary number of wreckers in traffic-prone areas including the Jamuna and Padma Bridges;

15. During Eid, in addition to maintaining overall law and order, control rooms should be set up by the Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to maintain road order.

All control rooms should maintain communication with the central Joint Operation Center (01320001223) of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Coordination should be strengthened in maintaining road discipline by establishing a connection between the control room and the national emergency service 999.