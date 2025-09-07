CA directs law enforcers to help ensure peaceful, festive DUCSU polls

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today directed the law enforcement agencies to extend all-out cooperation to Dhaka University (DU) authorities to ensure a peaceful and festive atmosphere during the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections to be held on Tuesday.

He gave the directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna in the city to review the law and order situation across the country.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam revealed this information at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here after the meeting.

“All-out cooperation should be extended to the university authorities so that the DUCSU elections can be held in a peaceful and festive environment,” the press secretary quoted the Chief Adviser as saying.

Defeated and cornered fascist forces are becoming increasingly desperate as the country moves toward elections and the trials of those involved in the July massacre are being expedited, Professor Yunus said.

“This is not just a law and order issue; it is a matter of national security. They are out with all their strength to disrupt peace, stability, and the democratic progress of the nation,” he added.

Shafiqul Alam said that the meeting decided that no leniency would be shown towards those trying to create unrest for the sake of the country’s overall security.

The government believes that it is essential for all political parties to remain united with the people in the interest of the country, he added.

The press secretary said that the Chief Adviser also warned of possible conspiracies to create unrest during the upcoming Durga Puja.

“Durga Puja was celebrated with a good law and order experience last year. Therefore, this year too, we must utilize that experience and take all necessary security measures in advance to avert any kind of chaos,” Shafiqul quoted the Chief Adviser as he saying.

At the meeting, the Ministry of Religious Affairs was directed to hold meetings with all faith-based organizations in the country to maintain communal harmony, he said, adding, the Religious Affairs Adviser will soon sit with these groups.

Furthermore, the press secretary said, emphasis has been put on strictly monitoring the law and order situation round the clock and increasing coordination between law and order forces.

Along with urging the local administrations to be more active, Shafiqul Alam said, the meeting stressed on re-establishing the political unity that was established after the July massacre, and maintaining good relations among political parties.

Everyone was instructed to remain vigilant to ensure that no security incidents occur anywhere during the election, he added.

In addition, the press secretary said, instructions were also given to intensify monitoring of sudden processions and illegal meetings and gatherings and take strict legal action against those who are active behind those incidents.

Deputy press secretaries to the Chief Adviser Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir were present at the briefing.