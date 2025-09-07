We Are Somewhat Concerned About the National Election: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that a few political parties are deliberately trying to create uncertainty over the upcoming national election.

He made the remarks on Sunday evening while visiting the venue of the biennial council of Thakurgaon District BNP. “We are somewhat concerned. However, the election will be held on time, and it will be acceptable to the people. This election is a long-awaited demand of the masses, through which they will have the opportunity to choose their desired leader,” he said.

Speaking about the district council being held in Thakurgaon after eight long years, the BNP leader said, “Various preparations have been made for this conference. We expect it to be highly successful. All arrangements have been completed. The most significant achievement is that our Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will address the event as the chief guest. We are hopeful that this council will open a new chapter.”

However, when asked about the nomination of Awami League leaders with the “clean image” of Jatiya Party’s co-chairman, he refrained from making any comment. District BNP leaders and activists, along with members of affiliated organizations, were present on the occasion.