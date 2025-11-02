CA for integrated development of transport system not affecting environment

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today called for accelerating the integrated development of roads, railways, airways, and waterways while keeping nature, the environment, and rivers free from negative impacts.

“We must accomplish this task without harming the environment. The river cannot be harmed, the water must be kept calm, and we must remember that water is a great resource for us,” he said.

The Chief Adviser made the call at an inter-ministerial meeting on the marginal evaluation and strategic planning of the “Central Integrated Multimodal Transport Sector Master Plan of Bangladesh” at the State Guest House Jamuna here, said a press release of Chief Adviser’s Press Wing this afternoon.

Noting that the country’s transport system is currently in a very chaotic state, Prof Yunus said, “If it cannot be brought under discipline soon, the whole system may become a noose around the neck of the economy.”

Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, Road, Transport and Bridges as well as Railways Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Shipping Adviser Brig. Gen. (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on Road, Transport and Bridges and Railways ministries Dr Sheikh Moinuddin, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb and other senior officials concerned were present at the meeting.

At the meeting, the Roads and Highways Department presented a preliminary strategic plan, which was prepared based on mutual coordination among officials of the concerned ministries.

The plan demonstrates how the overall transport system can be brought under discipline through coordination among all existing communication networks and through necessary reforms and additions where necessary.

The plan stated that proper utilization and a bit expansion of the existing railways, waterways, and highways could lead to substantial improvement in the sector.

Commending the concerned officials for developing the coordinated plan for the entire transport sector, the Chief Adviser said that the plan provides a strong initial concept, and now effective initiatives must be taken to implement it.

Emphasising that the entire plan must be formulated keeping the economic prosperity in mind, Prof Yunus said in addition to domestic planning, emphasis must be given to regional and global communication systems.

“When we think of rivers as a mode of communication, we must keep in mind that rivers are our lifeline,” the Chief Adviser remarked.

About the prelimnary plan, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Dr Sheikh Moinuddin said that efforts are being made to establish a comprehensive model for the transport sector in such a way that the economic lifeline is developed through it.

Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said that quick plans must be made in areas where it is possible to bring the entire region under national connectivity by simply building a few small roads.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan said that his ministry has taken the initiative to establish a “Planners’ Wing” under the Local Government Division to make its activities more well-planned.

BIDA Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun said that three new ports will be launched in Chattogram by 2030. Keeping this in consideration, prompt initiatives must be taken to ensure easy and effective road connectivity with those ports, he added.