Expatriates’ voter registration underway in 11 countries: EC Secretary

by newsdesk
Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed today said voter registration and National Identity Card (NID) services for expatriate Bangladeshis are currently underway at 21 stations in 11 countries.

The registration activities are being carried out at two stations each in Australia and Canada, four in the United States and three in the United Kingdom, among others, he told reporters at the EC office in the capital’s Agargan area.

“Gradually, the service will be expanded to all countries where Bangladesh has embassies,” he added.

The EC secretary said many expatriates already possess NIDs as it is mandatory for obtaining passports.

However, those who have not yet registered as voters will be able to do so through a new mobile application to be launched on November 16, he added.

“For the first time, expatriate Bangladeshis will be able to cast their votes through postal ballots,” he said.

Those who register using the ‘Postal Vote BD’ app will be eligible to vote by postal way, he said, adding, the app is now in its trial phase and will be formally inaugurated on November 16.

He further explained expatriates must first register as voters and then as postal voters to cast their ballots.

“Only those aged 18 years or above will be eligible to register as voters,” he continued.

Regarding new political party registration, Akhtar Ahmed said the EC is reviewing the applications and expects to finalize the process within this week.

