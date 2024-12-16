বাংলা
CA for joint efforts to build prosperous, well-governed Bangladesh
National

CA for joint efforts to build prosperous, well-governed Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today vowed to work together to build a developed, prosperous and well-governed Bangladesh as the interim government had been formed through the mass uprising of the students, workers and people.

“We are determined to further develop and strengthen our country . . . and enjoy the full benefits of freedom,” he said in a message issued on the eve of the Victory Day that falls tomorrow.

Recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave martyrs of the freedom struggle with due respect, the Chief Adviser said, “The ‘Victory Day’ is not only our source of pride but also our oath day.”

The oath is to remain united, protect the sovereignty of the country and uphold the spirit of the Liberation War, he added.

   

Terming the Victory Day as a very glorious and memorable day in Bangladesh’s history, Dr Yunus said, “On December 16, 1971, we gained the taste of freedom and self-identity as a nation through the victory in the War of Independence”.

The CA mentioned that countrymen got their desired freedom in exchange of the blood and sacrifice of millions of martyrs.

He also wished success of the great Victory Day 2024.

