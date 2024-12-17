Ramos-Horta lauds Prof Yunus’s role in combating global poverty

Visiting Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta today appreciated the contribution of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to combating poverty around the world.

“…but a leader that his or her life and work show how he or she is committed to improve the life of the people. Well, that Prof Yunus has done in all his life to leave from poverty and desperation millions of people not only in Bangladesh, (but) allover the world,” he said.

The Timor-Leste President said it is amazing how impactful has been the work of Grameenbank and the work of Prof Yunus in addressing poverty.

Ramos-Horta made the remarks while speaking at a lecture session titled ‘Eminent Person’s Lecture on Peace in the Contemporary World’ arranged by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its conference room here.

Mentioning this is his third visit to Bangladesh, he recalled that Grameenbank founder Prof Yunus was invited to Timor-Leste in 2004 to introduce microcredit in his country.

“This was the beginning of microcredit in my country,” he added.

In his lecture, the Timor-Leste President discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Syria crisis, Israel-Palestine war and Myanmar conflict and the role of the Security Council of the United Nations, blaming the world leaders that they have failed in conflict prevention.

He focused the role of ASAEN forum in building a prosperous region in Asia, saying Timor-Leste is expected to join the regional form by next year.

Ramos-Horta discussed the Rohingya issue too, stressing the need for resolving the long-pending crisis to bring stability in the region.

Recalling his struggle in the independence of Timor-Leste, he depicted how he spent eight years in the prison of Indonesia.

The Timor-Leste President said when his country achieved independence in 2002 when its GDP was only US$ 68 million and the economy was not strong.

Now, he said, about 97 percent of his country has been brought under electricity coverage and life expectancy of people has reached to over 70 years from below 60 years in 2002.

Ramos-Horta also focused on the global price soaring of goods after the Ukraine-Russia war and global COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and BIISS Director General Major General Iftekhar Anis also spoke on the occasion.