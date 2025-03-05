CA for reforming labour law maintaining global standard

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today asked the officials concerned to reform the labour law to meet international standards for improving the living conditions of millions of labourers working in different sectors of the country.

The Chief Adviser issued the directives during a meeting with the officials of the Labour and Employment Ministry ahead of the 353rd session of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to be held in Geneva between March 10 and 20, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

Labour and Employment Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain will lead the Bangladesh delegation in the ILO session.

“We have to do everything positive and get things done. We are not here to make an excuse,” said the Chief Adviser.

He also asked the officials to ensure insurance coverage and healthcare benefits for workers in labour sector.

Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser Lutfey Siddiqi, who joined the meeting online and is expected to be part of the Bangladesh delegation during the ILO session in Geneva, said Bangladesh has already made significant progress in the labour sector.

“There are some extremely positive improvements. But the feeling among experts is that we are yet to be there,” he said.

Labour and Employment Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain, Labour Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman, Law and Justice Division Secretary Sheikh Abu Taher and ILO Country Representative Tuomo Poutiainen were present at the meeting.

The Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva Tareq Md Ariful Islam also joined the meeting virtually.