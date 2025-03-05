বাংলা
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » CA for reforming labour law maintaining global standard
National

CA for reforming labour law maintaining global standard

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 6 views 1 minutes read

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today asked the officials concerned to reform the labour law to meet international standards for improving the living conditions of millions of labourers working in different sectors of the country.

The Chief Adviser issued the directives during a meeting with the officials of the Labour and Employment Ministry ahead of the 353rd session of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to be held in Geneva between March 10 and 20, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

Labour and Employment Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain will lead the Bangladesh delegation in the ILO session.

“We have to do everything positive and get things done. We are not here to make an excuse,” said the Chief Adviser.

He also asked the officials to ensure insurance coverage and healthcare benefits for workers in labour sector.

Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser Lutfey Siddiqi, who joined the meeting online and is expected to be part of the Bangladesh delegation during the ILO session in Geneva, said Bangladesh has already made significant progress in the labour sector.

“There are some extremely positive improvements. But the feeling among experts is that we are yet to be there,” he said.

Labour and Employment Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain, Labour Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman, Law and Justice Division Secretary Sheikh Abu Taher and ILO Country Representative Tuomo Poutiainen were present at the meeting.

The Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva Tareq Md Ariful Islam also joined the meeting virtually.

You may also like

NCP leaders pay homage to war heroes at National Memorial

Chief Justice for making efforts to restore public confidence in judiciary

EU to provide EUR 68m aid for Rohingyas, EU commissioner tells CA

Probe report in Sagar-Runi murder case on April 15

Govt trying to unearth July martyrs buried in unmarked graves: Alam

Newly appointed Information Adviser Mahfuz exchanges views with officials

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Chief Justice for making efforts to restore public confidence in judiciary
‘A slap’: US Ukrainians stunned by Trump-Zelensky showdown
EU to provide EUR 68m aid for Rohingyas, EU commissioner tells CA
Russia reiterates commitment to successful completion of RNPP

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More