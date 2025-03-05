বাংলা
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Trump to tell Congress the 'American dream is unstoppable': excerpts
World News

Trump to tell Congress the ‘American dream is unstoppable’: excerpts

by Mir Shakil
US President Donald Trump will tell Congress Tuesday that the American dream is “unstoppable” and the United States is regaining its confidence as he begins a second term, according to excerpts released by the White House.

“The American Dream is surging — bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is UNSTOPPABLE, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again,” Trump will say in the most highly anticipated speech since his inauguration six weeks ago.

