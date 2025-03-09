CA invites Kuwaiti investors to Bangladesh’s SEZs, upcoming investment summit

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today invited Kuwaiti investors to explore opportunities in Bangladesh’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the upcoming Bangladesh Investment Summit to be held on 7-9 April in Dhaka.

“Bring investors from Kuwait to the summit. It will be a big opportunity for both the countries,” he told new Kuwait Ambassador here Ali Tunyan Abdul Wahab Hamadah as he called on the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna.

During the meeting, they renewed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic, trade, and economic ties, with a focus on investment, energy, food security, and migrant welfare.

Welcoming the ambassador, the chief adviser reiterated the strong historical ties between Bangladesh and Kuwait and encouraged greater collaboration in key sectors.

“Kuwait and Bangladesh are long-standing friends. There are many investment opportunities here, and halal food can be a great sector to be explored. The global market for halal food is huge. I encourage you to include young people to this initiative,” Prof Yunus said.

Ambassador Hamadah conveyed full support to Bangladesh’s interim government on behalf of Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait.

“We are looking forward to working together,” he said.

Both sides discussed expanding crude oil imports from Kuwait to support Bangladesh’s growing energy demands.

The chief adviser also invited Kuwait to invest crude oil refinery in Bangladesh with joint venture and urged the oil-rich Gulf nation to extend cooperation in renewable energy projects.

Prof Yunus stressed the importance for ensuring better working conditions for Bangladeshi workers particularly female workers in Kuwait.

He also acknowledged the strong defence collaboration between the two countries and praised the professionalism of Bangladeshi military personnel serving in Kuwait.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic and diplomatic ties.

“Our partnership is built on mutual respect and cooperation. We are committed to expanding collaboration in trade, energy, and beyond,” the chief adviser said.