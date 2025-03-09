More than two million people in Gaza have no food, essentials – TV

More than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have the pressing need for foods and essentials, Al Jazeera television reported.

According to it, 2.3 mln people face acute shortage of foods, medications and essentials because Israeli authorities block all the humanitarian deliveries to the region. Fuel required for heating of residential spaces and power generations is not being delivered to Gaza during the last seven days.

Gaza residents have no funds to repair houses and organize shelters and “search for any available materials in the debris,” the TV channel said.